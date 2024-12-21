Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Eastview 4, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3
Fort Frances, Ontario 2, Gentry 0
Hibbing/Chisholm 1, Rock Ridge 1, OT
Holy Family Catholic 3, Proctor/Hermantown 0
Marshall 1, Minnesota River 1, OT
Mounds View/Irondale 4, Osseo/Park Center 3
Park (Cottage Grove) 3, Hastings 1
Prior Lake 4, Crookston 4, OT
Shakopee 3, Chaska/Chanhassen 1
Winona 2, Fairmont 0
Worthington 4, Morris/Benson Area 1
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..