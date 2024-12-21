Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Eastview 4, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3

Fort Frances, Ontario 2, Gentry 0

Hibbing/Chisholm 1, Rock Ridge 1, OT

Holy Family Catholic 3, Proctor/Hermantown 0

Marshall 1, Minnesota River 1, OT

Mounds View/Irondale 4, Osseo/Park Center 3

Park (Cottage Grove) 3, Hastings 1

Prior Lake 4, Crookston 4, OT

Shakopee 3, Chaska/Chanhassen 1

Winona 2, Fairmont 0

Worthington 4, Morris/Benson Area 1

