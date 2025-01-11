Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Caledonia 83, Albert Lea 28
Cannon Falls 63, St. Charles 34
Columbia Heights 45, Mounds Park Academy 19
Eastview 73, Andover 41
Elk River 66, Brainerd 62
Ely 57, Hill City 31
Fond du Lac 54, Red Lake 48
Hermantown 67, Crookston 53
Martin County West 72, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 60
Mountain Iron-Buhl 77, Braham 65
Oak Grove, N.D. 83, Hawley 56
Proctor 55, Bemidji 42
Rochester Lourdes 69, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 34
Rochester Marshall 52, Faribault 40
Rock Ridge 79, East Grand Forks 64
Sauk Centre 67, Montevideo 38
St Louis Park 53, Blake 44
St. Paul Como Park 92, Beloit Memorial, Wis. 67
Stephen-Argyle 62, McGregor 36
Two Harbors 54, International Falls 40
West Lutheran 61, St. Agnes 59
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..