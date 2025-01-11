Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Caledonia 83, Albert Lea 28

Cannon Falls 63, St. Charles 34

Columbia Heights 45, Mounds Park Academy 19

Eastview 73, Andover 41

Elk River 66, Brainerd 62

Ely 57, Hill City 31

Fond du Lac 54, Red Lake 48

Hermantown 67, Crookston 53

Martin County West 72, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 60

Mountain Iron-Buhl 77, Braham 65

Oak Grove, N.D. 83, Hawley 56

Proctor 55, Bemidji 42

Rochester Lourdes 69, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 34

Rochester Marshall 52, Faribault 40

Rock Ridge 79, East Grand Forks 64

Sauk Centre 67, Montevideo 38

St Louis Park 53, Blake 44

St. Paul Como Park 92, Beloit Memorial, Wis. 67

Stephen-Argyle 62, McGregor 36

Two Harbors 54, International Falls 40

West Lutheran 61, St. Agnes 59

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..