Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

BOLD 60, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 22

Cherry 78, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 64

Ely 78, Northland 46

Goodhue 78, Wabasha-Kellogg 49

Hawley 77, Oak Grove, N.D. 64

Lake City 72, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 32

Moorhead 69, Sauk Rapids-Rice 64

New Prague 63, St. Paul Highland Park 52

Park (Cottage Grove) 72, Columbia Heights 68

Redwood Valley 84, Delano 76

Rocori 60, St. Francis 24

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 94, Dassel-Cokato 58

St. Cloud Tech 51, Simley 42

St. Paul Central 62, White Bear Lake 61

St. Thomas Academy 81, Minneapolis South 50

Stewartville 76, Caledonia 71

Two Harbors 56, Crosby-Ironton 55

West Central 60, Ada-Borup-West 56

