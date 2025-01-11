Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
BOLD 60, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 22
Cherry 78, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 64
Ely 78, Northland 46
Goodhue 78, Wabasha-Kellogg 49
Hawley 77, Oak Grove, N.D. 64
Lake City 72, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 32
Moorhead 69, Sauk Rapids-Rice 64
New Prague 63, St. Paul Highland Park 52
Park (Cottage Grove) 72, Columbia Heights 68
Redwood Valley 84, Delano 76
Rocori 60, St. Francis 24
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 94, Dassel-Cokato 58
St. Cloud Tech 51, Simley 42
St. Paul Central 62, White Bear Lake 61
St. Thomas Academy 81, Minneapolis South 50
Stewartville 76, Caledonia 71
Two Harbors 56, Crosby-Ironton 55
West Central 60, Ada-Borup-West 56
___
