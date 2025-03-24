Sasaki, Crews and Domínguez are among baseball’s most intriguing rookies for the 2025 season

CHICAGO (AP) — Baseball’s next big star could be part of this year’s rookie class in the major leagues. Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki is coming over from Japan after signing a minor league contract in January that included a $6.5 million signing bonus. Yankees outfielder Jasson Domínguez is looking for a breakout performance after being hampered by injuries. Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews can do it all, batting .270 with 13 homers, 68 RBIs and 25 steals in 100 games in the minors last year. Tigers pitcher Jackson Jobe and Cubs infielder Matt Shaw are two more rookies to watch going into this season.

