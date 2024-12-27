Sarrazin to undergo surgery after head injury in crash in downhill training on 2026 Olympics slope

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — French standout Cyprien Sarrazin was in intensive care with a head injury after a crash during training for a World Cup downhill race on the slope set to be used for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Sarrazin won the downhill in Bormio last year. He was one of two skiers airlifted to a hospital after crashing and the French ski federation said he was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma — bleeding near the brain. He will undergo surgery on Friday evening. Pietro Zazzi of Italy was also taken to a hospital by helicopter after a crash. The incidents called into question the safety of the fearsome Stelvio slope — the course for next winter’s Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.