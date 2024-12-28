Sarrazin remains under sedation after successful surgery on head injury sustained in training crash

MILAN (AP) — French standout Cyprien Sarrazin remains under sedation after undergoing a successful operation on a head injury sustained in a brutal crash during training for a World Cup downhill race in Bormio. Sarrazin was one of two skiers airlifted to hospital after crashing on Friday on the slope set to be used for the 2026 Winter Olympics. He later underwent surgery to drain a bleed near the brain. The French ski federation says “the operation went well” but that “he remains under anesthesia for the moment.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.