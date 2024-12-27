Sarrazin diagnosed with head injury after crash in downhill training on the slope for 2026 Olympics

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — French standout Cyprien Sarrazin was in intensive care with a head injury after a crash during training for a World Cup downhill race on the slope set to be used for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Sarrazin was one of two skiers airlifted to a hospital after crashing and the French ski federation said he was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma — bleeding near the brain. “He will remain hospitalized in Italy under neurological intensive care,” the federation said. Pietro Zazzi of Italy was also taken to a hospital by helicopter after a crash. The incidents called into question the safety of the fearsome Stelvio slope — the course for next winter’s Milan-Cortina Olympics.

