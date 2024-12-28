Sarrazin awake and stable after surgery on head injury from ski crash

MILAN (AP) — French standout Cyprien Sarrazin is awake and in stable condition a day after undergoing surgery on a head injury sustained in a crash during training for a World Cup downhill. Sarrazin was one of two skiers airlifted to hospital after crashing on Friday on the slope set to be used for the 2026 Winter Olympics. He underwent surgery to drain a bleed near the brain and was still under anesthesia on Saturday morning but has since been brought round.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.