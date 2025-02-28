Saros, Predators beat weary Winnipeg 2-1 to end NHL-best Jets’ team-record winning streak at 11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 23 saves and the Nashville Predators ended NHL-leading Winnipeg’s franchise-record winning streak at 11 games, beating the weary Jets 2-1 on Thursday night.

Filip Forsberg and Tommy Novak scored to help Nashville snap a two-game losing streak.

Neal Pionk scored and backup goalie Eric Comrie made 28 saves for the Jets, coming off a 4-1 victory over Ottawa on Wednesday night.

Forsberg opened the scoring at 4:26 of the opening period. Ryan O’Reilly won a faceoff at the left dot and Gustav Nyquist sent a touch pass to Forsberg at the top of the circle, where he snapped a quick wrist shot through traffic past Comrie.

Pionk tied it with 8:55 remaining in the first with a slap shot from the right point that beat Saros high to the far side.

Nashville regained the lead with 4:31 remaining in the first on Novak’s power-play goal.

Takeaways

Jets: Playing back-to-back games in Ottawa and Nashville was a tough challenge for the Jets.

Predators: Not much has gone right for Nashville this season, but it did split the season series with the Jets. Each team winning their two home games.

Key moment

Just before the horn sounded to end the first period, Saros stopped Kyle Connor on a partial breakaway to send Nashville to the intermission with a 2-1 lead.

Key stat

Winnipeg went 0 for 4 on the power play, including a two-man advantage for 1:54 late in the second period.

Up next

Both teams are in action Saturday. The Jets host the Philadelphia, and the Predators are at the New York Islanders.

