Sarah Te-Biasu’s last-second 3 lifts No. 19 Maryland to a 93-90 OT win over No. 12 Ohio State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Sarah Te-Biasu drilled a running 3-pointer with a second left in overtime to give No. 19 Maryland a 93-90 win over No. 12 Ohio State in a regular season Big Ten Conference finale on Sunday.

The win pulls the Terrapins (23-6, 13-5) into a third-place tie in the final Big Ten Conference standings, tied with Ohio State (24-5, 13-5). Maryland (No. 4 seed) and Ohio State (No. 3) both have a bye into quarterfinal round of the conference tournament on Thursday.

Cotie McMahon’s layup for the Buckeyes tied the game at 78-78 with 29 seconds left in regulation and the Buckeyes took a quick five-point lead in overtime.

The Terrapins got a jumper from Te-Biasu and a layup from Shyanne Sellers to get back within a point with under three minutes left. Kaylene Smickle hit two free throws and after McMahon scored her second field goal of overtime, drilled a 3-pointer to tie the game at 87-87 with 1:25 left. McMahon hit the first of two free throws to put Ohio State in front, but Te-Biasu saw an opening and drove for a go-ahead layup seconds later and Allie Kubek hit the second of two free throws to make it 90-88. Madison Greene tied the game for Ohio State with seven seconds left and Te-Biasu took the inbounds pass and dribbled the length of the floor to launch her winner from the 3-point line.

Smikle finished with 26 points and eight rebounds to lead Maryland and Sellers added 21 points and eight assists. Kubek finished with 17 points and Te-Biasu 15. Christina Dalce had 11 rebounds before fouling out late.

Taylor Thierry led Ohio State with 21 points. McMahon scored 18, Ajae Petty and Greene each added 12 and Jaloni Cambridge had 10.

