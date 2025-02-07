Sarah Te-Biasu scores season-high 26, No. 16 Maryland women beat Oregon 79-61

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sarah Te-Biasu scored a season-high 26 points, Kaylene Smikle added 21 points and nine rebounds and No. 16 Maryland beat Oregon 79-61 on Thursday night.

Saylor Poffenbarger scored 13 and grabbed 11 rebounds and Allie Kubek scored 11 points for Maryland (18-5, 8-4 Big Ten), which bounced back from a 66-65 last-second loss to Illinois.

Kubek made a layup 4 minutes into the first quarter that gave Maryland the lead for good and sparked a 13-3 run that made it 19-9 at the end of the first quarter and the Terrapins led by double figures the rest of the way.

Te-Biasu — the Atlantic 10 player of the year last season at VCU — hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting in the first half to help the Terrapins take a 39-22 lead into the intermission.

The Terrapins shot 54% (25 of 46), hit 9 of 20 (45%) from 3-point range and made 20 of 23 (87%) from the free-throw line and limited Oregon to 32% (19 of 59) shooting for the field.

Ehis Etute scored 14 points with seven rebounds and Ari Long added 11 points for Oregon (16-7, 7-5). The Ducks had a four-game win streak snapped last time out when they scored a season-low 48 in a 32-point loss at Michigan.

Peyton Scott, Oregon’s leading scorer (10.3 per game) this season, left the game with an apparent leg injury in the second quarter and did not return. The graduate transfer from Miami (OH) finished with four points on 1-of-4 shooting.

Maryland plays Sunday at Washington. The Ducks also play Sunday when No. 1 UCLA visits for Oregon’s second of three consecutive home games.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.