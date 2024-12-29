Saquon Barkley tops 2,000 yards rushing and moves within 100 of Dickerson’s record

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley became the ninth running back in NFL history to top 2,000 yards rushing in a season, reaching the milestone with a 23-yard run in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

That rush gave Barkley 2,005 yards with one game left and left him exactly 100 yards from Eric Dickerson’s record of 2,105, set in 1984 for the Los Angeles Rams.

Barkley could potentially top the record in next week’s finale against the New York Giants. However, that game will be mostly meaningless for the Eagles, who could opt to rest Barkley to protect him from injury ahead of the playoffs.

Barkley gets a shot at the record thanks to a 17th game of the season that Dickerson and the NFL did not have in 1984.

Barkley, who left the Giants to sign a three-year deal with the Eagles for $26 million guaranteed, also set the NFL mark Sunday for most yards rushing in a player’s first season with a new team.

Barkley left Sunday’s game after the run that got him past 2,000, finishing with 167 yards on 31 carries.

Derrick Henry was the last running back to exceed 2,000 yards. He had 2,027 for the Tennessee Titans in 2020.

