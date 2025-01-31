Saquon Barkley could be latest in line of free agents who helped deliver Super Bowl titles

The offseason addition of Saquon Barkley helped elevate a sluggish offense for the Philadelphia Eagles and lead the team to a Super Bowl. While building teams through the draft is still the most desirable avenue for success in the NFL, free agent additions have played a major role for several Super Bowl teams since unrestricted free agency came to the NFL in 1993. If Barkley can help deliver a Super Bowl title to Philadelphia when the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs, he will join a list of free agent stars from Reggie White to Tom Brady who helped their teams win Super Bowl titles.

