Saquon Barkley can set the NFL total season rushing record. All he wants is a Super Bowl win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is only 30 yards away from breaking the NFL record for rushing yards in a season, playoffs included. Terrell Davis set the record in 1998 for the Denver Broncos and led them to a Super Bowl title. The championship is what Barkley wants. Barkley had 2,005 yards rushing in the regular season while sitting out the finale. He has 442 yards in the playoffs, including three touchdown runs of 60 yards or more. Barkley turns 28 on Super Bowl Sunday and hopes to wrap up a dream first season with the Eagles.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.