Saquon Barkley aims to cement his NFL legacy after signing his record extension with the Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, set the NFL record for the most single-season rushing yards including the playoffs and became the highest-paid running back in league history. Now he wants to cement his legacy as one of the best players at the position. Barkley addressed reporters Monday to discuss the two-year, $41.2 million contract extension with $36 million guaranteed that he agreed to last week. The 28-year-old who celebrated his birthday by helping the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl said he already has talked to running backs coach Jemal Singleton about improvements moving forward.

