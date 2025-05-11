Santiago Moreno scores a goal as Timbers beat Sporting KC 1-0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Santiago Moreno scored in the 10th minute for Portland on Saturday night, Maxime Crépeau had his first shutout of the season and the Timbers beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0.

Crépeau finished with three saves. The 31-year-old began the season as Portland’s No. 1 goalkeeper, allowed four goals in the opener and was injured. James Pantemis took over the starting role but has missed the last two games due to a leg injury.

Moreno opened the scoring in the the 10th minute. David Da Costa played and line-drive entry pass the Moreno tapped high in the air to himself and then put away a bicycle kick from the center of the area.

Kansas City (3-8-1) was shut out for the third time this season and the first since a 2-0 loss to Los Angeles FC on March 22.

Portland (6-3-3) had its seven-game unbeaten streak snapped last time out, a 4-1 road loss to San Jose.

The Timbers beat Sporting Kansas City 4-2 on April 13.

