Santander says Blue Jays jersey `looks great on me already’

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto general manager Ross Atkins said a Blue Jays jersey with Anthony Santander’s name on it was “floating around our office” throughout the offseason. The outfielder put it on when he was introduced by the Blue Jays during a Zoom news conference, a day after finalizing a $92.5 million, five-year contract. Santander says it “looks great on me already.” Santander’s deal includes an opt-out provision and a 2030 team option with escalators that could increase the total value to $110 million.

