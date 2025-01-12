Saniya Rivers has double-double and No. 21 N.C. State women defeat Stanford 81-67

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Saniya Rivers had 17 points and 11 rebounds, N.C. State scored 34 points in the third quarter and the No. 21 Wolfpack defeated Stanford 81-67. After leading by six points at halftime, the Wolfpack shot 65% in the third quarter, including a 5-for-6 stretch in a closing 9-0 run that gave them a 68-43 lead heading to the fourth quarter. N.C. State kept it going early in the fourth, making 5 of 6 shots in the first four minutes to build a 79-57 lead. Rivers led five starters in double figures. Aziaha James scored 15, Zoe Brooks 14, Madison Hayes 11 and Tilda Trygger 10. Chloe Clardy had 17 points for Stanford.

