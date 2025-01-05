Saniya Rivers has 23 points, 11 rebounds and No. 22 N.C. State women roll past Boston College 91-52

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Saniya Rivers had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Zoe Brooks also had a double-double and No. 22 N.C. State routed Boston College 91-52 for the Wolfpack’s seventh consecutive victory. Rivers also had four assists and four steals. Brooks had 11 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Four more N.C. State players reached double-figures in scoring. Rivers opened the game with a made jumper and a 3-pointer and finished the first quarter with nine points. The Wolfpack shot 68% and led 28-9 heading to the second quarter and 50-27 at halftime. Like the first quarter, the Wolfpack scored 28 points in the third. In one extended stretch they made 7 of 8 shots. N.C. State led 78-42 heading to the fourth.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.