Sané answers critics as Bayern routs Hoffenheim to preserve 4-point Bundesliga lead

Leroy Sané answered critics by scoring two goals as Bayern Munich routed Hoffenheim 5-0 to restore its four-point lead in the Bundesliga. Sané was criticized before the match for not living up to expectations since joining Bayern from Manchester City in 2020. Fourth-place Leipzig has finished with nine players after squandering a lead to lose 2-1 at Stuttgart, which moved a point behind the visitors. Union Berlin slumped to its second straight defeat under new coach Steffen Baumgart in a 2-0 loss at home to Augsburg. Leonardo Scienza scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time for Heidenheim’s third equalizer in a 3-3 draw at Werder Bremen. Bochum defeated St. Pauli 1-0, though it remains bottom.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.