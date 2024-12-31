Sandfort scores 15, Iowa beats New Hampshire 112-70 in nonconference finale

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Payton Sandfort had 15 points to lead six Iowa players in double figures and the Hawkeyes never trailed in their 112-70 win over New Hampshire, the final nonconference game of the season for both teams. Sandfort hit a jumper to open the scoring 57 seconds into the game and his layup about 4 1/2 minutes later gave Iowa (10-3) a 15-4 lead. The Hawkeyes shot 61% (45 of 74) from the field, hit 10 3s and set season highs for points in a game and points in a half (62). Giancarlo Bastianoni scored 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting for New Hampshire (2-13) and Anthony McComb III added 15 and Sami Pissis 11. The Wildcats are winless in eight games away from home this season.

