San Jose Earthquakes acquire All-Star Chicho Arango in trade with Real Salt Lake

By The Associated Press
FILE - Real Salt Lake forward Cristian Arango celebrates his goal against the LA Galaxy during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ryan Sun]

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired All-Star forward Cristian Arango in a trade with Real Salt Lake. Real Salt Lake received $1.4 million in general allocation money over the next two years and a 2026 international slot in the deal, announced on Saturday. Known by his nickname Chicho, the 29-year-old Colombian spent two seasons with RSL, scoring 23 goals and 14 assists across 41 games. Last season he scored 17 goals with 12 assists.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.