San Jose Earthquakes acquire All-Star Chicho Arango in trade with Real Salt Lake

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired All-Star forward Cristian Arango in a trade with Real Salt Lake. Real Salt Lake received $1.4 million in general allocation money over the next two years and a 2026 international slot in the deal, announced on Saturday. Known by his nickname Chicho, the 29-year-old Colombian spent two seasons with RSL, scoring 23 goals and 14 assists across 41 games. Last season he scored 17 goals with 12 assists.

