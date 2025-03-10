San Francisco defeats Washington State 86-75 in West Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sophomore Ryan Beasley scored a career-high 29 points and San Francisco defeated Washington State 86-75 on Sunday night in the quarterfinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

The third-seeded Dons (24-8) move on to play No. 2 seed Gonzaga in a Monday semifinal. No. 1 seed Saint Mary’s plays No. 9 seed Pepperdine in the other semifinal.

Beasley, who entered play averaging 7.7 points per game while shooting 26% from 3-point range, made 4 of 8 from distance. Malik Thomas finished with 18 points and six rebounds. Tyrone Riley IV and Junjie Wang both scored 10 with Wang adding 10 rebounds.

Ethan Price made three 3-pointers and totaled 26 points and six rebounds to pace the sixth-seeded Cougars (19-14). LeJuan Watts added 20 points and four steals. Nate Calmese pitched in with 16 points and 11 assists.

The Dons outrebounded the Cougars 49-25 and that led to a 21-4 advantage in second-chance points.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.