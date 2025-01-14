San Diego Wave trades US midfielder Jaedyn Shaw to the North Carolina Courage

U.S. national team midfielder Jaedyn Shaw has been acquired by the North Carolina Courage in a trade with the San Diego Wave. The Wave receive $300,000 in allocation money, $150,000 in intra-league transfer funds and an international roster spot for the next two seasons. The 20-year-old Shaw has made 21 appearances with the U.S. women, scoring eight goals. She was on gold-medal winning team at last year’s Paris Olympics but was limited because of a leg injury. Shaw says “the opportunity to pursue a new chapter is bittersweet, but I am excited about what lies ahead.”

