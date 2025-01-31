San Diego Padres re-sign catcher Elias Díaz to a 1-year contract

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have re-signed catcher Elias Díaz to a one-year contract that includes a mutual option for the 2026 season. The 34-year-old Díaz played for San Diego and Colorado last year, batting .265 with six homers and 39 RBIs in 96 games. He agreed to a contract with the Padres after he was released by the Rockies on Aug. 16. Díaz, who made his major league debut with Pittsburgh in 2015, is a .251 hitter with 62 homers and 297 RBIs in 724 career games.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.