San Diego FC will take steps to stop the homophobic chant that marred its inaugural home match

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego FC intends to take steps to discourage its fans from engaging in the homophobic chant that marred the Major League Soccer expansion club’s inaugural home match last weekend.

The club again condemned the chant in a statement Monday, two days after San Diego’s scoreless draw with St. Louis City. The second half of that home opener at Snapdragon Stadium featured three instances of the offensive chant frequently heard at Mexican national team matches.

“What took place during our first-ever home match does not reflect who we are as a club or the values we stand for,” the club statement read. “The sport of football brings people together, and in San Diego, that inclusive spirit thrives. The use of homophobic language in our stadium is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. San Diego FC is built on respect and the belief that soccer is for everyone. We are committed to fostering an environment where all fans, players and staff feel safe and welcome.

“We will take immediate steps to address this behavior and will communicate a detailed plan prior to the next home match.”

San Diego FC hosts Columbus on March 15.

Head coach Mikey Varas and sporting director Tyler Heaps decried the notorious chant after San Diego finished its scoreless home debut at a stadium packed with 34,506 fans celebrating the arrival of Major League Soccer’s 30th team.

Varas said the fans who participated in the chant shouldn’t attend San Diego FC’s matches in the future.

“I just want to make very clear that it has no place here,” Varas said Saturday. “If they’re going to continue to come to the game and make that chant, it’s better that they don’t come here.”

The one-word slur in Spanish is typically made by fans while the opposing goalkeeper takes a goal kick, and it regularly occurs in both club soccer and national team soccer in Mexico. It’s also become a regrettable staple in the Mexican national team’s matches in the U.S.

The Mexican national team has been fined repeatedly by FIFA for its fans’ behavior regarding the chant, which has forced both stoppages in play and the shortening of a match between El Tri and the United States in recent years. The chant nevertheless persists, and it seems likely to be an issue at North America’s 2026 World Cup, which will feature 13 matches in Mexico.

