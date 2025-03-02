San Diego FC makes its home debut before a sellout crowd in a city hungry for top-level soccer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A match decades in the making finally happens Saturday night when San Diego FC debuts on its home field in front of a sellout crowd of fans starved for elite professional sports. They’re particularly hungry for top-level soccer, and that’s what this expansion MLS franchise intends to provide. San Diego made an immediate splash last week by beating the defending MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy on their home field in their first match. A week later, San Diego formally christens Snapdragon Stadium, the new arena built on the ground once occupied by the oft-renamed home of MLB’s Padres and the NFL’s Chargers.

