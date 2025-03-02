San Diego FC coach, sporting director condemn homophobic chant heard at club’s inaugural home match

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego FC coach Mikey Varas and sporting director Tyler Heaps expressed disappointment after their club’s inaugural home match was marred in the second half by three occurrences of the homophobic chant frequently heard at the Mexican national team’s soccer matches. The club uniformly decried the notorious one-word Spanish chant after San Diego played to a scoreless draw with St. Louis City at Snapdragon Stadium, which was packed with 34,506 fans celebrating the arrival of Major League Soccer’s 30th team. Varas opened his post-match news conference by condemning the fans who made the chant despite repeated warnings.

