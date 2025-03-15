San Antonio, Erikstrup lead Grand Canyon to 30th straight win and first trip to NCAA Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Trinity San Antonio scored 19 points, Laura Erikstrup added 17 points and Grand Canyon advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time with a 65-62 victory over UT Arlington in the WAC Tournament championship game on Saturday.

The Lopes (32-2) extended their nation’s longest and WAC-record win streak to 30 games, but they had to survive a late threat from the Mavericks.

UT Arlington’s Taliyah Clark buried a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left and Grand Canyon led 63-62. After a timeout, the Lopes worked the shot clock and Callie Cooper missed a contested layup with seven seconds left. UTA’s Avery Brittingham rebounded but lost the ball on a steal by Cooper.

Cooper was fouled with two seconds left and made both free throws. UTA’s Nya Threatt then missed a long 3-pointer as time ran out.

San Antonio had seven rebounds and nine assists but also 12 of the Lopes’ 23 turnovers. Erikstrup made 8 of 9 shots and grabbed seven rebounds. Tiarra Brown had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Koi Love scored 21 points, Brittingham 12 and Clark 11 for UT Arlington (17-13). Love had 11 of the Mavericks’ 27 turnovers.

Erikstrup scored six points early in the third quarter to help Grand Canyon go ahead 31-27. The lead didn’t last long as UT Arlington reeled off the next 14 points. The Mavericks gave up the lead but had a strong finish to the quarter to lead 48-44 heading to the fourth.

A 10-2 run got Grand Canyon back in front 54-50 midway through the fourth. San Antonio hit a jumper and 3 of 4 free throws, giving Grand Canyon a 63-59 lead with 45 seconds left to set up the dramatic finish.

