Samuel Eto’o wins appeal to run for spot on Africa soccer’s governing body

Soccer great Samuel Eto’o has successfully overturned a move to block him from running for a position on the governing body of African soccer. The Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport found in Eto’o’s favor after he appealed a decision by the Confederation of African Football to exclude him as a candidate to join its executive committee. The 43-year-old former striker, who played for top clubs like Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea, has been president of the Cameroon soccer federation since 2021.

