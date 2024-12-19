Sammy Sosa appears to acknowledge PED use, apologizes; Cubs welcome him back into fold

CHICAGO (AP) — Sammy Sosa appeared to acknowledge using performance enhancing drugs during a career in which he hit more than 600 home runs, and the Chicago Cubs said they were ready to welcome him back. Sosa says in a statement “there were times I did whatever I could to recover from injuries in an effort to keep my strength up to perform over 162 games.” He adds: “I never broke any laws. But in hindsight, I made mistakes and I apologize.” Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said the team plans to invite Sosa to the annual fan convention Jan. 17-19 in Chicago.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.