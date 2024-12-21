Sammie Puisis scores 23 points, Mputu adds 17 to help South Florida top No. 9 Duke women 65-56

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sammie Puisis scored nine of her 23 points in the final seven minutes to help South Florida hold off ninth-ranked Duke for a 65-56 victory on Saturday. L’or Mputu had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulls, who led by as many as 23 in the first half. Duke whittled away at the deficit, pulling within 42-39 on Taina Mair’s 3-pointer in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. USF also got 10 points apiece from Vittoria Blasigh and Carla Brito. Toby Fournier had 11 points for Duke, which never led. The Bulls improved to 7-6. The Blue Devils fell to 10-3.

