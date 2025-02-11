Sami Trabelsi appointed Tunisia coach for second time

TUNIS (AP) — Sami Trabelsi has been appointed as Tunisia’s coach. It is his second spell with the Carthage Eagles. Trabelsi is a former Tunisia defender who featured at the 1998 World Cup. He previously coached the national team from 2011-13. He quit after Tunisia failed to progress past the Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Trabelsi is replacing Faouzi Benzarti, who was fired in October. Trabelsi’s main goal will be to guide the team to the 2026 World Cup. Tunisia currently tops its qualifying group.

