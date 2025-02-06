Sam Kerr trial: Chelsea striker denies that calling a police officer ‘white’ was used as an insult

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea striker Sam Kerr has denied that calling a police officer “white” was used as an insult as she was cross-examined during her trial in London on a charge of racially aggravated harassment. Kerr is the Australia captain and one of the best women’s players in the world. She was speaking on the fourth day Thursday of the trial at Kingston Crown Court following an incident in London on Jan. 30, 2023. Kerr is alleged to have become abusive and insulting toward police constable Stephen Lovell at a police station, calling him “stupid and white.” Kerr has accepted making the comments but denies that they amount to the charge.

