Sam Kerr says police treated her differently based on ‘color of my skin,’ court hears

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea forward Sam Kerr has testified that police treated her differently because of “the color of my skin,” a court heard Wednesday during the Australia star’s trial on a charge of racially aggravated harassment on a police officer. The 31-year-old Kerr says she feared for her life when she was “trapped” during a taxi ride before the alleged harassment at Twickenham Police Station in the early hours of Jan. 30, 2023. The Australia captain described being “terrified” and said her partner, West Ham midfielder Kristie Mewis, was “crying and scared.”

