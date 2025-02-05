Sam Kerr feared for her life when ‘trapped’ in a taxi, court hears

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea forward Sam Kerr said she feared for her life when “trapped” in a taxi before she was alleged to have caused racially aggravated harassment to a police officer, a court has heard. Australia captain Kerr gave evidence at her trial, saying she was “terrified” and her partner, West Ham midfielder Kristie Mewis, was “crying and scared.” The 31-year-old Kerr is one of the top women’s soccer players in the world. She is on trial charged with causing racially aggravated harassment to police constable Stephen Lovell during an incident in south-west London in the early hours of Jan. 30, 2023.

