Sallis has 20, Harris 17, Wake Forest pulls away from NC State 77-59

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Sallis scored 20 points, Juke Harris added 17 off the bench and Wake Forest pulled away in the second half for a 77-59 win over N.C. State. Up four points about five minutes into the second half, Sallis scored six points, Efton Reid had a three—point play and Ty-Laur Johnson hit a 3-pointer in a 12-2 run that put the Demon Deacons on top 57-43. The Wolfpack never got back within single digits and Sallis hit a jumper with five minutes remain for the biggest lead at 73-51. Wake Forest shot 58% in the second half and 55% for the game. Harris was 6-of-8 shooting. Marcus Hill led N.C. State, which shot 48% in the first half and 33% in the second.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.