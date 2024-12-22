Salah sets another goal record by inspiring Liverpool to victory over Tottenham

LONDON (AP) — If this is to be Mohamed Salah’s final season at Liverpool, he is going out with a bang. The Egypt forward scored two goals and set up two more in Liverpool’s wild 6-3 win at Tottenham to become the first player to reach double figures for both goals and assists before Christmas in a Premier League season according to stats supplier Opta. Salah says “I didn’t think about it before the game, to be fair. But it’s something that makes me happy and proud.” Salah moved onto 15 goals for the campaign and that’s more than anyone else. Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is the closest rival on 13.

