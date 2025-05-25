Salah finishes Premier League season as top scorer and with another record

By The Associated Press
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah finished the Premier League season with a fourth Golden Boot award and yet another record after his latest prolific campaign with Liverpool.

The Egypt forward grabbed a late equalizer for Liverpool in the champion’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday to move onto 29 goals — six more than Newcastle’s Alexander Isak in the competition’s scoring list.

Salah was the league’s outright top scorer in the 2017-18 season with 32 goals and shared the Golden Boot in the 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons.

By adding 18 assists, Salah also tied the Premier League record for most goal involvements — 47 — in a campaign with Andy Cole (1993-94) and Alan Shearer (1994-95). Those were both achieved in a 42-game season, however, whereas each team in the Premier League now plays 38 games.

