Saints retain Chase Young and add Davon Godchaux in moves aimed at shoring up their defensive line

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints and defensive end Chase Young have agreed on a three-year extension worth up to $57 million. A person familiar with the agreement confirmed it to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the extension has not been announced. Young is a former Ohio State star who was drafted second overall in 2020 by Washington. He played in all 17 games last season, his first with New Orleans, and had 5 1/2 sacks. The extension came on the same day the Saints agreed to send a 2026 late-round draft choice to New England in exchange for defensive tackle and former LSU player Davon Godchaux.

