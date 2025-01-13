Saints GM Mickey Loomis says he isn’t close to stepping down and he envisions a quick turnaround

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis is showing no interest in stepping down and no lack of confidence in his ability to find the right coach to lead a quick turnaround. New Orleans went 5-12 in 2024 and has missed the playoffs for four straight seasons. The club is now starting a new coaching search just three years after its last one. Loomis says results are important but that it’s also important to understand the reasons behind the results. Loomis says injuries “were a really big deal” this season. Loomis says he’s not ready to discuss individual coaching candidates yet. Named candidates include Dolphins offensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.