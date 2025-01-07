Saints expect changes, but Rizzi would like to stay and has some key players’ support

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi agrees that major changes should be in store this offseason. The Saints’ 5-12 record was their worst in nearly two decades. But Rizzi wants to remain and says he expects to be interviewed next week as one of several potential candidates for the club’s coaching job. Rizzi took over after the firing of Dennis Allen and guided the Saints to a 3-5 record. He says there was only so much he could change at midseason, but is confident he demonstrated he is a strong leader and could do more with a full offseason to reset the course of the franchise. Running back Alvin Kamara says Rizzi is “more than capable.”

