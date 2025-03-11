Saints add cornerback Justin Reid, AP source says, and agree to deal with tight end Juwan Johnson

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints and former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Justin Reid have agreed to the terms of a three-year, free-agent contract worth about $31.5 million. A person familiar with deal confirmed it to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because it has not been announced. The Saints also signed tight end Juwan Johnson to a three-year, $30.75 million extension that could grow to $34.5 million with incentives. Johnson’s agent, AJ Vaynerchuk, confirmed the terms to the AP. Reid is a Louisiana native, former Stanford player and seven-year NFL veteran who spent his first four pro seasons with Houston and past three with Kansas City. Johnson has spent all five of his NFL seasons with New Orleans.

