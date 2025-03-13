Saints add cornerback Isaac Yiadom, tight end Jack Stoll and lineman Will Clapp in free agency

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have signed cornerback Isaac Yiadom, tight end Jack Stoll and offensive lineman Will Clapp to free agent contracts. Yiadom played for San Francisco last season and now returns to the club with which he spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons. His new contract spans three years. The 6-foot-4, 247-pound Stoll is a four-year veteran out of Nebraska who spent last season with Philadelphia and Miami. He signed a one-year contract with New Orleans. The 6-5, 314-pound Clapp is a New Orleans native and former LSU player. He now returns on a one-year deal to the team that drafted him in the seventh round in 2018. He played for Buffalo the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023.

