Saint-Etienne fans banned from French league game at rival Marseille

PARIS (AP) — Saint-Etienne supporters have been banned by French authorities from traveling to Marseille for this weekend’s Ligue 1 game between the two clubs with the biggest fan bases in France. In an order published Wednesday, France’s interior ministry said there is a “real and serious risk of confrontation” between the rival fans. Second-placed Marseille takes on struggling Saint-Etienne at the Stade Velodrome on Saturday. Relations between Marseille and Saint-Etienne fans have been marked by animosity for decades.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.