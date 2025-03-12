Saint-Etienne fans banned from French league game at fellow struggler Montpellier

PARIS (AP) — Saint-Etienne supporters have been banned by French authorities from traveling to Montpellier for this weekend’s Ligue 1 game between the two relegation-threatened clubs. Montpellier sits rock bottom in the French league standings, with Saint-Etienne just one spot above in 17th place. The French authorities said Saint-Etienne’s travels are often marred by “public order disturbances due to the violent behavior of certain supporters or individuals claiming to be supporters of this team” and noted that some Montpellier fans are also prone to violence.

