Safety Jevon Holland agrees to a 3-year, $45.3 million deal with the Giants, AP source says

Former Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland has agreed to a three-year, $45.3 million contract with the New York Giants, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because teams can’t sign free agents until Wednesday, said Holland’s deal includes $30.3 million guaranteed. A second-round pick by Miami in 2021, Holland started 57 games for the Dolphins in four seasons. He has five interceptions and averages 85 tackles per year. The Giants have bolstered their secondary in free agency, adding Holland and cornerback Paulson Adebo.

