Sadiq scores as Valencia beats 3rd-division team Ourense in last 16 of Copa del Rey

MADRID (AP) — Umar Sadiq has scored in his debut as a starter as Valencia defeated third-division club Ourense 2-0 in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. The 27-year-old Nigerian striker scored Valencia’s second goal of the match in the 78th minute. He cleared two defenders before firing a shot into the top corner. The hosts had opened the scoring with an own-goal by defender Francisco Carmona in the 50th. Sadiq had made two appearances with Valencia since joining on a loan from Real Sociedad this year, both times coming off the bench.

