Sacramento’s Sabonis leaves game against Rockets in first quarter with hamstring injury

HOUSTON (AP) — Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis left Saturday night’s game against the Houston Rockets early in the first quarter with a hamstring injury and the team said he wouldn’t return. Sabonis was running down the court about a minute into the game when he pulled up and grabbed his left hamstring. Interim coach Doug Christie took a timeout and Sabonis was lifted from the game and taken to the locker room.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.