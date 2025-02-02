Sabres’ Tage Thompson passes concussion-related tests after taking hit from Devils’ Stefan Noesen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sabres leading scorer Tage Thompson passed concussion-related tests after being struck in the head by Devils forward Stefan Noesen, coach Lindy Ruff said following Buffalo’s 4-3 win. Noesen faces potential further discipline after being issued a match penalty for elbowing Thompson in the face. The NHL will determine whether he had intent to injure Thompson on the play that happened at 5:11 into the third period. Ruff was unhappy with the hit, while saying “Tage is good. Passed all the tests.”

